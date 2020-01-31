Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

AAPL traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $316.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,935,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.98. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 76,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 96,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 152,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

