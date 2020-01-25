Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by Cowen from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Apple from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.36.

Apple stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,447,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,968,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day moving average is $243.50. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 52-week low of $151.74 and a 52-week high of $319.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

