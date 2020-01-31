Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Evercore ISI

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.24.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,609,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. The stock has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

