Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,584,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.90 and a 200 day moving average of $246.98. The company has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

