Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $275.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.90.

AAPL traded up $6.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $315.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,112,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.20. The company has a market cap of $1,354.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12-month low of $153.66 and a 12-month high of $323.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Cost of Debt