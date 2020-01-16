Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $355.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $275.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Maxim Group cut shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $311.34 on Tuesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?