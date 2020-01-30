Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $327.25 and last traded at $325.35, with a volume of 22735165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $317.69.

The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

