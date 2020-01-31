Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.24.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $323.87. 31,609,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?