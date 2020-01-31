Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Hold by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.24.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,609,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,246,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average is $246.98. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?