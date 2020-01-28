Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGTC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. 431,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

