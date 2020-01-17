Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading 10.8% Higher

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.34, 1,178,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,755,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $151.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

