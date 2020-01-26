Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) dropped 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $7.77, approximately 19,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,901,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

AGTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $152.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Genetic Technologies news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

