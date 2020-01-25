Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $4.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

AIT opened at $65.81 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

