Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,937,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 348.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 223,797 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,352,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 213.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 194,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $68.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?