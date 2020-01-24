Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.403-3.473 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

AIT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $65.50. 2,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $68.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds