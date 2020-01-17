Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 752,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.37. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

