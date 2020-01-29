Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Dividend Achievers