Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is riding on an uptick in demand for semiconductor equipment. Further, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in IoT, communications, automotive and sensor solutions remains a positive. Strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. It remains positive about price elasticity of NAND, which is expected to bolster NAND customer spending. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Softness in semiconductor and display markets on account of slowdown in memory and display customers’ spending is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.62.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $510,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 66.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after buying an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $38,763,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,263,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

