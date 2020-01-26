Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.93

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.93 and last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 68359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 230,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

