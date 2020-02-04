Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

