Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,331,000 after acquiring an additional 79,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 373,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. 785,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,907. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72