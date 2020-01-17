Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Currently, 38.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 659,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAOI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 2.19. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,331,000 after purchasing an additional 79,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 44.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,206,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 373,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 39.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

