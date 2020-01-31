Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Stacy J. Kanter Purchases 6,500 Shares

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of APLT opened at $53.13 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $119,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

