Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at UBS Group

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group to in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APLT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $50.32 on Monday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $53.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

