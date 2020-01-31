Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 178356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Specifically, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

APLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Read More: What is a stock split?

