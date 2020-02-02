Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 1.3%

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.27 and last traded at $53.80, 4,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 364,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $322,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $228,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 532,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 71,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

