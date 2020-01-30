Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.18. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.88) by $0.59. Research analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

