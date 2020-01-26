AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $121.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.12. 213,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,520. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $97.07 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $701.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock worth $2,733,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AptarGroup by 200.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

