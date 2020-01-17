Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Adam Koppel Buys 3,333,333 Shares

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Adam Koppel purchased 3,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.60 on Friday. Aptinyx Inc has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

