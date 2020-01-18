Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 2,290,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the previous session’s volume of 523,077 shares.The stock last traded at $4.60 and had previously closed at $3.60.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Specifically, Director Adam Koppel bought 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,617. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,468,333 shares of company stock valued at $13,416,999. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

The company has a market cap of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptinyx by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Aptinyx by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin