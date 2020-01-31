Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of APTX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 339,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,016. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. Analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel bought 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,470,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,412 in the last ninety days. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 263,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 72,392 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com