Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Aptinyx stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 513,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,617. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,468,333 shares of company stock worth $13,416,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Aptinyx during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 360.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 15.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 104.2% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

