Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 309.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners