Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

