Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.15 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-5.05 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.94.

APTV traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 1,617,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve