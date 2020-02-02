Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

Aptiv has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aptiv to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

APTV opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.94.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

