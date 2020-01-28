Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 457,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTO stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

