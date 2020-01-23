Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.27

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.27 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 74922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.73.

The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.97 million and a PE ratio of -14.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.01.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

