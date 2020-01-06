Aptose Presents Highlights From Corporate Event At ASH

SAN DIEGO, TORONTO and ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) released highlights from a corporate event and clinical update today held at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Orlando, FL. The event was hosted by the Aptose management team and included Stephen B. Howell, MD, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Moores Cancer Center, University of California, San Diego (UCSD); with analysis by Rafael Bejar, MD, PhD, Aptose’s incoming Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and currently the Director, MDS Center of Excellence, Moores Cancer Center, UCSD; and participation remotely by Brian J. Druker, MD, Chair of the Aptose Scientific Advisory Board, Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Medical Oncology, Director, Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health & Science University.

The slides are available and the recording of the presentation will be archived on Aptose’s website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

As the first clinical data from CG-806 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) have begun to emerge, Drs. Howell, Bejar, and Druker highlighted the consistency between the drug’s robust preclinical profile and the early clinical observations on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and activity. William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aptose also provided a corporate update on the clinical activities of CG-806, Aptose’s highly potent pan-FLT3/pan-BTK inhibitor.

CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with B cell malignancies, including CLL and non-Hodgkin lymphomas (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies. The first two dose levels, which required only one patient at each level, are complete. The first two patients, both of whom were CLL patients that had previously failed a host of other agents, completed multiple dose cycles at 150 mg BID and 300 mg BID, respectively. Screening is ongoing for the third dose level, which is planned to enroll three patients.

Key findings from dose levels 1 and 2 of CG-806 in heavily pretreated R/R CLL patients:

APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene, is demonstrating safety and MYC target engagement in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Key highlights:

The Company continues to escalate dosing with both assets, as all current dose cohorts to date have exhibited favorable safety profiles and evidence of target engagement.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company‘s small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products for hematologic malignancies: CG-806, an oral, first-in-class mutation-agnostic FLT3/BTK kinase inhibitor, is in a Phase 1 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies; APTO-253, the only clinical stage agent that directly targets the MYC oncogene and inhibits its expression, is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For further information, please visit www.aptose.

Forward Looking Statements

