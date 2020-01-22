Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Trading 0.1% Higher

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.68, 10,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 33,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This is a boost from Aptus Defined Risk ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?