Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Apyx Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 142,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 56,694 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. 947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com