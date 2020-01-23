Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Written by × January 23, 2020

Equities analysts expect Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Apyx Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 142,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 56,694 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. 947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*