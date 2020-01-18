Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apyx Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.73. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $274.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apyx Medical by 34.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 142,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Apyx Medical by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 56,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

