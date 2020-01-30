Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APYX opened at $7.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

