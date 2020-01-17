Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $274.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.15.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,366,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 142,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.