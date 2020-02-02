Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2343 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

Aqua America has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aqua America to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

NYSE:WTR opened at $51.94 on Friday. Aqua America has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aqua America will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTR shares. Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

