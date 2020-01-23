Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.84

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 24549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aqua America (NYSE:WTR)

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

