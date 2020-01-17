Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AQB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities raised Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. Aquabounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 7,510.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 359,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

