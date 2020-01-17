Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.66, 221,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 100,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Several research firms have commented on AQB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,510.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. Analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

