Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AQB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Securities raised shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Aquabounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,510.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,574 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

