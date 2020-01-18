Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 961,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,001. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index